Africa: Pasuwa Hospitalised, Misses CHAN Qualifier Against South Africa

Malawi's national football team was dealt a major blow ahead of their crucial 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against South Africa as head coach Kalisto Pasuwa was sidelined due to a sudden illness.

According to Patrick Kapanga, the team's delegation leader, Pasuwa was admitted to Medi Clinic in Pretoria on Saturday after experiencing chest pains.

He remains under medical observation and is expected to stay in South Africa for further evaluation following a request from his family despite showing signs of improvement.

When contacted by 263chat.com, the former Dynamos and Warriors coach confirmed that he was not feeling well.

With Pasuwa absent from the sidelines at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, assistant coach Peter Mponda stepped in to guide the Flames.

Malawi entered the second-leg encounter with a slim 1-0 advantage from the first leg but fell 2-0 to South Africa, ending their hopes of qualifying for the CHAN finals.

The high-stakes match marked a disappointing end to Malawi's campaign, as the team looked to build on their momentum but ultimately came up short without their head coach at the helm.