South Africa: Western Cape Rallies Behind Global Road Safety Week

The Western Cape Government (WCG) has reaffirmed its commitment to road safety by supporting the 8th United Nations (UN) Global Road Safety Week, scheduled to take place from 12 to 18 May 2025.

The United Nations General Assembly has tasked the World Health Organisation (WHO), and United Nations (UN) regional commissions with planning and hosting periodic UN Global Road Safety Weeks.

The 8th UN Global Road Safety Week offers an opportunity to spur action at national and local levels to make walking and cycling safe, by highlighting concrete and specific interventions that can be taken by different stakeholders, including governments, international agencies, civil society, businesses and schools.

These actions will help promote and facilitate a shift to walking and cycling, which are more healthy, green, sustainable and economically advantageous modes of transport. This will also contribute, directly and indirectly, to the attainment of many Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The week events serve as platforms for global and regional, as well as national and local activities, aimed at raising awareness about road safety issues.

The goal is to stimulate and promote appropriate responses to these issues in various settings.

This year's campaign is held under the themes: #MakeWalkingSafe and #MakeCyclingSafe, which focuses on ensuring the safety of pedestrians and cyclists on our roads.

Meanwhile, according to the provincial department, road traffic injuries are a leading cause of death and disability worldwide, with nearly 1.2 million people killed and as many as 50 million people injured each year.

They are also the leading cause of fatalities among young people, aged 5 to 29.

In the Western Cape, pedestrians and cyclists are particularly vulnerable, making up more than half of all road traffic fatalities, with the persistently high number of drunk driving arrests further exacerbating the issue.

"Every life lost on our roads is one too many. Pedestrians and cyclists remain among the most vulnerable, and the number of drunk driving arrests is deeply troubling. Behind every incident is a real person - a parent, a child, a friend, a neighbour, or a colleague.

"We urge all road users to slow down, stay alert, and take personal responsibility for making our roads safer for everyone," said Western Cape Mobility Department's Head of Communication, Muneera Allie.

The provincial department believes that the 8th UN Global Road Safety Week is a chance to inspire action of all road users to ensure walking and cycling are safe in the Western Cape.

Safety tips for pedestrians:

· Cross only at designated pedestrian crossings and bridges.

· Avoid walking on highways and busy roads.

· Wear visible or reflective clothing, especially at night or in poor weather conditions.

· Stay alert - avoid distractions like phones or headphones near traffic.

Safety tips for cyclists:

· Use bike lanes where available.

· Stay close to the left edge of the road.

· Follow traffic signs and signals.

· Ride with the flow of traffic.

· Be visible. Wear bright clothing during the day and reflective gear at night.

· Use front and rear lights when riding in the dark or when visibility is poor.

· Signal with your hands when turning or changing lanes.

· Watch out for road hazards and other road users, especially at intersections.

· Always wear a properly fitting helmet.

· Avoid using headphones while riding.

"The Western Cape Government is dedicated to improving road safety and making our streets safer for everyone. Let's all do our part to prevent further tragedies."