South Africa: Mashatile to Deliver Official Opening Address At Africa Travel Indaba

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will deliver the official opening address at the Africa Travel Indaba on Tuesday, 13 May 2025, at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Africa Travel Indaba, with the theme: "Unlimited Africa", will take place from 13 to 15 May 2025.

This event celebrates the continent's vast tourism potential and encourages greater collaboration across borders.

According to the Presidency, this year's Indaba will showcase Southern Africa's top tourism products and services.

It will also feature an engaging agenda that includes diverse exhibitors, informative workshops, and high-level presentations from industry leaders and experts.

"The South African government is once again pleased to host this spectacular event in light of its growing potential to provide opportunities for global tourism professionals to connect, collaborate, and create lasting value and economic impact," a media advisory read.

The tourism sector contributes about 8.8% to the gross domestic product and supports 1.68 million jobs, with the prospects of increasing the number to 2.2 million jobs by 2030.

This year, the Africa Travel Indaba coincides with South Africa's hosting of the Group of 20 (G20) and offers an opportunity to advocate for African destinations and champion sustainable tourism across the African continent.