South Africa: Health Calls for Protection of Nurses On International Nurses Day

The Department of Health has called for collective efforts to protect nurses and health workers and ensure a conducive working environment as the country joins the global community in commemorating International Nurses Day on Monday.

"Nurses are the backbone of any healthcare system, serving as the main point of contact for patients and an important link between patients and the care they need.

"They also play a critical role in counselling and educating patients and their families about their health conditions, available treatment plans, and self-care strategies," a statement by the department said.

Nurses, said the department, continue to face various workplace safety threats in the line of duty, both physically and verbally, from patients and community members.

"The country has, in recent months and years, experienced disgraceful incidents of heinous acts which involved robbery and sexual assault against nurses, mainly in the primary health facilities."

In addition, the department said it recognises the importance of a healthy and well-supported nursing workforce to deliver quality healthcare services for the country to achieve the health outcomes, which include increased life expectancy and reduced maternal, infant and child mortality.

"It is for this reason that the department appeals to all stakeholders in society to join hands with government, law enforcement agencies and various community-based structures to make health facilities safer places for nurses to carry out their duties of caring for the sick and provide much needed comprehensive healthcare without fear of becoming victims of crime."

The 2025 International Nurses Day is being celebrated under the theme: "Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for nurses strengthens economies".

This theme highlights the importance of having a healthy nursing workforce, which is essential for delivering high-quality care, enhancing healthcare systems, and boosting economic resilience worldwide.

International Nurses Day is celebrated worldwide on 12 May to honour the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is widely recognised as the founder of modern nursing.

Today, the country will take part in the global launch of the State of the World's Nursing 2025 report, hosted by the World Health Organisation and the International Council of Nurses.

This event will focus on discussions regarding the findings related to employment, education, service delivery, and nurse leadership, highlighting key takeaways and policy directions.

The department has announced plans to recruit an additional 200 nurses over the coming months as part of the phased implementation of the Human Resources for Health Strategy 2030.

The strategy is aimed at investing in the health workforce for Universal Health Coverage.

The initiative also seeks to reduce workload and burnout among nursing staff, as a well-staffed environment leads to improved patient care.

"Sufficient numbers of well-skilled, enabled and supported health workforce are central to the achievement of an affordable, accessible and quality health care system for all as envisaged in the NHI Act."