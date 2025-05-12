South Africa: Operation Vulindlela to Lead the Digital Transformation Roadmap

The Roadmap for the Digital Transformation of Government will be officially launched today by the Presidency, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), and National Treasury.

Digital transformation is one of the three new reform areas to be implemented under Phase two of Operation Vulindlela.

On 7 May 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched phase two of Operation Vulindlela, which is a joint initiative between the Presidency and National Treasury to accelerate the implementation of structural reforms to enable economic growth and job creation.

Phase two of Operation Vulindlela will focus on three key reforms: tackling the legacy of spatial inequality, enhancing local government performance, and digital transformation.

To operationalise this new reform area, Cabinet has approved the Roadmap for the Digital Transformation of Government as a key pillar of Operation Vulindlela. The Roadmap sets out a focused plan to modernise delivery of Government services through investment in digital public infrastructure.

"These crucial digital reforms will enable all citizens to access seamless government services through a single trusted platform. This will be driven through improvements in identity verification, real-time payments, and data exchange.

"To drive implementation of the Roadmap, the Presidency is establishing the Digital Service Unit (DSU) to coordinate this 'whole-of-government' effort to modernise services. The Presidency has appointed South African tech entrepreneur, Melvyn Lubega, to lead the DSU," the Presidency said in a statement.

Lubega is a globally recognised technology pioneer, who co-founded Go1 - a platform used by businesses, non-profit organisations, and governments in more than 60 countries. He has advised governments in Africa, Asia and Europe on digital transformation programmes.

"The establishment of the DSU in the Presidency and the appointment of Mr Lubega demonstrates the commitment of the 7th Administration to improving service delivery and driving economic growth through investments in digital innovations," the Presidency said. - SAnews.gov.za