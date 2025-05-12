South Africa: SAPS Urges Suspects in Journalist Murder Case to Hand Themselves Over

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has called on 24-year-old Thato David Madisha and Sello "Skhalo" Uoane to hand themselves over to the police at their nearest police station.

The two are wanted suspects in the case of murdered journalist, Aserie Ndlovu, and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli.

Police believe the pair may have played a role or have information on the alleged kidnapping and killing of the couple.

"While tracking teams are on the ground searching for the pair, the two suspects are also advised to voluntary hand themselves over," the South African Police Service said in a statement.

Communities who may know their whereabouts or may have any information are advised to contact the investigating officer in this case, Lieutenant Colonel Maboko on 0720302794.

Uoane is currently out on parole for rape.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Ndlovu and Mdhluli.

The suspects have been charged with murder, theft and car-jacking.

According to information provided by SAPS, police have discovered two lifeless bodies believed to be that of Ndlovu and Mdhluli. The couple has been missing since 18 February 2025.

The discovery of the bodies is the result of a lengthy and thorough investigation by a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement agencies. The effort has led to the arrest of four suspects, who are currently in police custody.