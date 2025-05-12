South Africa: Condolences to the Families of N2 Highway Accident

KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements MEC, Siboniso Duma, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of nine people, who lost their lives in an accident on the N2 highway near Empangeni, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

According to a preliminary report, the accident happened on Sunday morning, on the N2 Northbound, just after Mthunzini Toll Plaza.

It involved a tow truck and a Hyundai H-1 minibus carrying 24 members of the Zion Christian Church, who were travelling to Dukuduku, near Mtubatuba.

"On this Mother's Day, early this morning around 6:47 am, I received a report from our highly dedicated team from Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), informing me about a horrific accident that claimed the lives of nine people, mostly mothers. We have been informed by the RTI and emergency rescue services that a tow truck struck the rear end of the Hyundai H-1, resulting in fatalities and serious injuries," Duma said on Sunday.

Duma said injured people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, and extended wishes for their speedy recovery.

"Losing a mother is a deeply painful experience that marks the radical change of the family's life and involves a wide range of sad emotions," Duma said.

The MEC said that a dedicated team from the department has been deployed to support the affected families and liaise with the church during this difficult period.

"I have also instructed the RTI to coordinate with the Road Traffic Management Corporation to ensure a thorough investigation into the cause of this devastating crash."