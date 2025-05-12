South Africa: Suspect to Appear in Court for Fraud and Impersonating a Police Officer

A 42-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate Court today, following his arrest on Saturday morning in Petrus Steyn, in the Free State province, on charges of fraud and impersonating a police officer.

The suspect impersonated the National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

In October 2024, the suspect allegedly contacted a prominent South African businessman residing in Gauteng via WhatsApp, falsely claiming to be Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, the National Head of the Hawks.

Using a profile picture and personal details resembling those of Lebeya, the suspect deceived the victim.

It is alleged that the suspect claimed that the mobile phone of the victim had been hacked and, under the pretext of assisting with a security breach, requested the victim's personal information.

Believing that he was communicating with the real National Head of the Hawks, the victim provided personal details and contact information of close associates.

The suspect later solicited money, claiming to have successfully "de-bugged" the victim's mobile devices. An amount that is more than R100 000 was subsequently paid by the victims.

"I am happy that the individual who pretended to be me has now been caught. Those who have been tricked should come forward," Lebeya said.

Following a thorough investigation, the suspect was apprehended and is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate Court today.

The community is warned against making payments to police officers, as they are not authorised to solicit money for services rendered.