Ghana: Climate, Sustainability Hub for Ghana Soon - Minister

Ghana will soon establish a climate and sustainability hub to help accelerate climate action in the West African sub-region, the Minister of state in charge of Climate Change and Sustainability, Mr Seidu Issifu, has declared.

The hub, he explained, would serve as a one-stop centre that would house climate researchers, technical experts, and leading think-tanks tasked with developing innovative solutions to address climate challenges confronting the sub-region.

"It will serve as an incubator for ground-breaking ideas, facilitate knowledge sharing, and create pathways to attract substantial climate finance into our country," he stressed.

The Minister disclosed this in a speech read on his behalf by his Special Aide, Mr Julius Sampson at the 20th edition of the annual Science and Makers Fair organised by Galaxy International School.

The annual Science and Makers Fair is a dynamic platform for students to explore, create, and innovate within the realms of Science Technology Engineering Art and Mathematics (STEAM).

This year's event was on the theme "Empowering STEAM," and offered students from various grade levels who had diligently worked on a diverse range of projects opportunity to demonstrate their understanding and application of science, technology.

The Minister further elaborated that by fostering collaboration among academia, industry, policymakers, and financiers, the hub would strengthen national capacity to implement impactful climate initiatives and position the country as a leader in climate resilience and sustainable development.

He said the government was committed to strengthening the institutional and human capacity of the country through necessary adaptation and mitigation measures to bolster resilience in critical sectors such as agriculture, forestry, energy, and water resources.

"We also pledge to continue to work to ensure that we align our national policies with international efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050 and promote a fair and just transition to renewable energy sources," he stressed.

Mr Issifu said the future role of STEAM could not be overemphasised as such government was committed to ensuring that educational initiatives such as "Science and Makers' Fair" received the necessary attention and recognition.

In addition, he said the fair would be scaled-up into a National Science and Sustainability Fair to guarantee more innovation, creativity, and support for emerging talents.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of Galaxy International School, Mehmet Akmermer said the event was to celebrate the incredible potential of STEAM.

He explained that the fair over the years, had become more than just a display of remarkable projects as it was a testament to the curiosity and creativity of Ghanaian students.

"The over 70 exhibits you see here today reflect months of hard work, imagination, and a determination to make a positive impact in our world. For 20 years, we've seen generations of thinkers, creators, and problem-solvers emerge," he said.

Mr Akmermer explained that this year's event witnessed the introduction of exciting new element where students had the opportunity to compete with each other.

Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon (PRESEC) emerged the winners of this year's competition with Razan Mamdouh Hamoui of Galaxy International School taking the 2nd place and Mohammed Abdus-Samad Abdulbaqi also of Galaxy International School, placing 3rd.