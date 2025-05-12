South Africa: The G20 Roadshow is Here: Shaping Youth Involvement in Global Governance

The 'Connecting Youth at Universities with G20' roadshow by the Youth Programme at SAIIA is designed to empower young South Africans to become active participants in discussions surrounding the G20.

The Youth Programme at the South African Institute of International Affairs (Youth@SAIIA) has launched its 'Connecting Youth at Universities with G20' roadshow, which kicked off on 2 April 2025 at the Mahikeng Campus of the North-West University (NWU). The event was well attended, attracting about 100 students.

This initiative is designed to empower young South Africans to become active participants in discussions surrounding the G20, in particular the priorities identified by the South African government during its presidency, empower them as agents of change, facilitate their policy contributions and provide valuable networking opportunities.

'The roadshow equips young people with the understanding of global governance they need to not only navigate their futures but to actively shape them,' said Donavan Fullard, head of Youth@SAIIA.

Prof. Kedibone Phago, Director of the School of Government Studies, opened the programme. Speakers included Ms Nancy Mopipi, a SAIIA G20 researcher, who provided an overview of the G20, representatives from the Youth20 SA engagement group and a representative from the National Youth Development Agency executive chairperson's office. NWU students shared their perspectives on G20 priorities in a panel discussion. The roadshow concluded with the youth drafting a statement to be handed to the Youth20 structures. Participants were also encouraged to submit articles or essays for possible publication.

The Youth@SAIIA G20 Roadshow will continue its journey across the country, with the next event scheduled for Tuesday, 13 May at the University of Limpopo in Polokwane. This initiative is a collaboration between SAIIA and the Australian High Commission, an integral project partner.