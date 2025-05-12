South Africa: The G20 Roadshow is Here: Shaping Youth Involvement in Global Governance

12 May 2025
South African Institute of International Affairs (Johannesburg)

The 'Connecting Youth at Universities with G20' roadshow by the Youth Programme at SAIIA is designed to empower young South Africans to become active participants in discussions surrounding the G20.

The Youth Programme at the South African Institute of International Affairs (Youth@SAIIA) has launched its 'Connecting Youth at Universities with G20' roadshow, which kicked off on 2 April 2025 at the Mahikeng Campus of the North-West University (NWU). The event was well attended, attracting about 100 students.

This initiative is designed to empower young South Africans to become active participants in discussions surrounding the G20, in particular the priorities identified by the South African government during its presidency, empower them as agents of change, facilitate their policy contributions and provide valuable networking opportunities.

'The roadshow equips young people with the understanding of global governance they need to not only navigate their futures but to actively shape them,' said Donavan Fullard, head of Youth@SAIIA.

Prof. Kedibone Phago, Director of the School of Government Studies, opened the programme. Speakers included Ms Nancy Mopipi, a SAIIA G20 researcher, who provided an overview of the G20, representatives from the Youth20 SA engagement group and a representative from the National Youth Development Agency executive chairperson's office. NWU students shared their perspectives on G20 priorities in a panel discussion. The roadshow concluded with the youth drafting a statement to be handed to the Youth20 structures. Participants were also encouraged to submit articles or essays for possible publication.

The Youth@SAIIA G20 Roadshow will continue its journey across the country, with the next event scheduled for Tuesday, 13 May at the University of Limpopo in Polokwane. This initiative is a collaboration between SAIIA and the Australian High Commission, an integral project partner.

Read the original article on SAIIA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 South African Institute of International Affairs. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.