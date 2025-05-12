Nigeria: Ex-Minister Slumps, Dies While Playing Lawn Tennis

12 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State, Captain Omoniyi Caleb Olubolade (rtd), is dead.

Olubolade, who was also Minister of Special Duties, Minister of State, FCT and Minister of Police Affairs, reportedly slumped on Sunday and died afterwards.

He celebrated his 70th birthday on November 30, 2024.

Olubolade, the Ipoti-Ekiti-born retired officer, died in Apapa, Lagos.

According to a statement by his first daughter, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Akinadewo and first son, Mr. Dayo Olubolade, he left the house to play lawn tennis at a nearby facility where he slumped.

"He drove himself to the facility to play lawn tennis in the evening and slumped while playing. Efforts were made by medical officers around to revive him to no avail.

"He was immediately rushed to Obisesan Naval Medical Hospital, Apapa where he was pronounced dead".

Burial announcement will be announced later.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.