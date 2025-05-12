Nigeria: Ex-Minister Slumps, Dies While Playing Lawn Tennis

Former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State, Captain Omoniyi Caleb Olubolade (rtd), is dead.

Olubolade, who was also Minister of Special Duties, Minister of State, FCT and Minister of Police Affairs, reportedly slumped on Sunday and died afterwards.

He celebrated his 70th birthday on November 30, 2024.

Olubolade, the Ipoti-Ekiti-born retired officer, died in Apapa, Lagos.

According to a statement by his first daughter, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Akinadewo and first son, Mr. Dayo Olubolade, he left the house to play lawn tennis at a nearby facility where he slumped.

"He drove himself to the facility to play lawn tennis in the evening and slumped while playing. Efforts were made by medical officers around to revive him to no avail.

"He was immediately rushed to Obisesan Naval Medical Hospital, Apapa where he was pronounced dead".

Burial announcement will be announced later.