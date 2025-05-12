Mauritius: Ministry of Social Security Celebrates New Centenarian

On Saturday 10 May 2025, the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity held celebrations, in Petit Raffray, to mark the 100th birthday of Mrs Dunmateea Bheenick, amidst family members.

On that occasion, a cheque of Rs 26,203, a multifunctional air fryer, a bouquet of flowers, the Centenarian medal, and a Certificate were remitted to Mrs Bheenick by the Chairperson of the District Council of Flacq, Mr Dhanraj Kissoon.

Moreover, the National Solidarity Fund of the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity offered a cheque of Rs 10,000 to the new Centenarian while the Senior Citizen Council presented her with gifts.

Besides the basic retirement pension, the Ministry provides the following monthly benefits to her: a Carer's Allowance of Rs 3,500; a Social Retirement Benefit of Rs 250; and Domiciliary Visit by a doctor.

Mrs Dunmateea Bheenick was born on 10 May 1925 in Triolet and raised in a family of four children. She is the only surviving member. Her father worked first as a fisherman then as a self-employed retailer of foodstuffs in his shop. Her mother was a housewife.

Mrs Bheenick attended school up to Standard III at Plaine Verte Government School. She was civilly married to Mr Doorgasingh Bheenick, a primary school teacher and afterwards a school headmaster, who passed away in 1980. As a housewife, she contributed in her household by cultivating vegetables, sweet potatoes, tapioca and banana trees in yard, as well as by cow rearing.

The couple had ten children, six sons and four daughters, two of whom are deceased. Mrs Bheenick has 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

The Centenarian attributes her longevity to her locally sourced fresh fruits and vegetables, her physical activeness, and her unwavering faith in God.