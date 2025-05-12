Mauritius: Ministry of Social Security Celebrates New Centenarian

12 May 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

On Saturday 10 May 2025, the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity held celebrations, in Petit Raffray, to mark the 100th birthday of Mrs Dunmateea Bheenick, amidst family members.

On that occasion, a cheque of Rs 26,203, a multifunctional air fryer, a bouquet of flowers, the Centenarian medal, and a Certificate were remitted to Mrs Bheenick by the Chairperson of the District Council of Flacq, Mr Dhanraj Kissoon.

Moreover, the National Solidarity Fund of the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity offered a cheque of Rs 10,000 to the new Centenarian while the Senior Citizen Council presented her with gifts.

Besides the basic retirement pension, the Ministry provides the following monthly benefits to her: a Carer's Allowance of Rs 3,500; a Social Retirement Benefit of Rs 250; and Domiciliary Visit by a doctor.

Mrs Dunmateea Bheenick was born on 10 May 1925 in Triolet and raised in a family of four children. She is the only surviving member. Her father worked first as a fisherman then as a self-employed retailer of foodstuffs in his shop. Her mother was a housewife.

Mrs Bheenick attended school up to Standard III at Plaine Verte Government School. She was civilly married to Mr Doorgasingh Bheenick, a primary school teacher and afterwards a school headmaster, who passed away in 1980. As a housewife, she contributed in her household by cultivating vegetables, sweet potatoes, tapioca and banana trees in yard, as well as by cow rearing.

The couple had ten children, six sons and four daughters, two of whom are deceased. Mrs Bheenick has 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

The Centenarian attributes her longevity to her locally sourced fresh fruits and vegetables, her physical activeness, and her unwavering faith in God.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.