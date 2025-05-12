Egypt's Nawy Raises $75m Series a to Scale Proptech Platform

TLDR

Cairo-based proptech startup Nawy has raised $75 million in Series A funding--$52 million in equity and $23 million in debt--to expand its real estate platform across North Africa and the Middle East. The round was led by Partech Africa and includes participation from e& Capital, Nclude Fund, Endeavor Catalyst, and other regional and global investors.

Founded in 2019 by Mostafa El Beltagy and four co-founders, Nawy digitizes the process of buying, selling, and financing real estate in Egypt, combining a listings platform with in-house brokerage and financial services. The startup has recorded over $1.4 billion in GMV in 2024, up from $38 million in 2020.

The platform's growth has come despite Egypt's economic headwinds, including a 69% devaluation of the pound, as demand from the diaspora and interest in real estate as an inflation hedge continue to drive activity. The Series A round, one of the largest for an African startup, will support expansion and the integration of AI across its platform.

Key Takeaways

Nawy launched to solve Egypt's opaque and fragmented property market by offering buyers a transparent digital platform. Over time, it added services for developers, brokers, and investors, creating a full-stack ecosystem. Products like Nawy Shares--a fractional ownership option starting at $500--and Move Now Pay Later, its embedded real estate financing solution, have helped the startup reach middle-income Egyptians, a segment historically underserved by traditional mortgage products. These offerings are backed by a $23 million debt facility from Egypt's top banks. With over 3,000 brokerages onboard and a million monthly site visitors, Nawy now plans to enter Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, where regional players like Huspy and Property Finder dominate. The company is also exploring M&A opportunities, having recently acquired property management startup ROA (rebranded as Nawy Unlocked).