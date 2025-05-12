Nigeria: Naira Abuse - EFCC Bows to Pressure, Vows to Probe Tompolo

EFCC has intensified its campaign against Naira abuse over the past year.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has bowed to public pressure over a viral video allegedly of a former Niger Delta militant leader, Government 'Tompolo' Ekpemupolo abusing the Naira.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Nigerians challenged the anti-graft agency to arrest and prosecute Tompolo after footage from his 54th birthday celebration in April surfaced online.

In the video, which trended on Sunday, Tompolo was seen dancing and stepping on N1,000 notes being lavishly sprayed in front of him.

According to Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007, any act deemed naira abuse is punishable by a minimum of six months' imprisonment, a fine of no less than N50,000, or both.

Such acts include spraying, dancing on, or stepping on the naira, are all prohibited.

Netizens accused the EFCC of selective enforcement of the law and dared the commission to arrest Tompolo to demonstrate impartiality.

Responding to the public outcry, the anti-graft agency, in a statement posted on its social media platforms on Monday, assured Nigerians that Tompolo would not go unpunished.

"Nobody is above the law. Tompolo will have questions to answer", the Commission wrote.

Background

EFCC has intensified its campaign against naira abuse over the past year.

The Commission has consistently warned against spraying or mutilating the naira, describing such acts as criminal offences under Nigerian law.

One of the most prominent individuals prosecuted by the anti-graft agency was controversial crossdresser Idris Olarewaju 'Bobrisky' Okuneye in April 2024.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced him to six months' imprisonment for abusing the naira.

Similarly, popular Instagram celebrity Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, was arrested and arraigned for the same offence.

He pleaded not guilty before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos and was granted bail in the sum of N10 million.

In April, the Commission also arrested socialite Emeka Daniel, known as E-Money, for naira abuse and defacement of foreign currencies.

He was apprehended at his Omole residence in Lagos and later granted bail.

Additionally, the EFCC invited actress Iyabo Ojo, comedian Ayo Makun (AY), as well as Wahab and Raheem Okoya, sons of billionaire Razaq Okoya, for questioning in connection with allegations of currency spraying.