Kenya: Subaru Kenya Partners With Strathmore University to Advance EV Innovation

Nairobi — Subaru Kenya and Strathmore University have entered into a partnership aimed at boosting electric vehicle (EV) innovation and strengthening STEM education in the country.

The collaboration, launched on May 9 at Strathmore's School of Computing and Engineering Sciences, featured the presentation of Subaru's all-electric vehicle model to engineering students. The hands-on demonstration gave students an opportunity to interact with the vehicle's systems, engage with Subaru engineers, and gain practical insights into EV design and performance.

The initiative comes as Kenya intensifies efforts to support sustainable transport solutions amid rising fuel prices, worsening urban pollution, and a national push for a green economy. The demand for talent in the EV sector is also increasing, creating opportunities for institutions like Strathmore to equip students with relevant skills.

Engineering students were able to study the vehicle's battery systems, drivetrain, and energy efficiency mechanisms, helping bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world application. Subaru's EV will also serve as the official pace car during Strathmore's upcoming Vice Chancellor's (VC) Run, using its digital display to provide real-time updates to participants.

Strathmore Vice Chancellor Dr. Vincent Ogutu welcomed the partnership, noting its role in expanding learning beyond the classroom. He highlighted the importance of such collaborations in preparing youth for careers in sustainable technology.

Subaru Kenya's involvement underscores a broader industry shift toward aligning business strategy with environmental goals. Defence Kioko, Marketing Manager at Subaru distributor ECTA Ltd, said the partnership was an example of how companies can bring innovation to university campuses while shaping the next generation of engineers.

Kenya's EV adoption is still at an early stage, but initiatives like this are part of a broader effort to develop local capacity and build a workforce ready to support the country's energy transition.