Nigeria: Learning Centers Established to Support Out-of-School Children, Divorcees in Adamawa

Over 52 non-formal schools have been created for out-of-school pupils and divorcees in Gombi, Adamawa State.

This initiative, through the Accelerated Basic Education Centres (ABEC) program, is supported by UNICEF.

It aims to provide quality education to children who lack access to formal schooling and divorced young ladies.

According to UNICEF's focal person, Mr. Godwin Kure Lucky, "The non-formal learning centers provide a welcoming and fun learning environment, attracting many children, including married and divorced young girls."

Mrs. Shelena Daniels, a facilitator, noted that the centers have made learning accessible and enjoyable for these children.

She said students who missed early schooling are being fast-tracked through a 9-month program to prepare them for adult education.

Community sensitization efforts have led to increased attendance, with Alhaji Isa Mohammed of the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) praising UNICEF for helping reduce crime through education.

UNICEF Education Specialist, Mr. Abdulrahman Ibrahim, highlighted that the program bridges gaps in both formal and non-formal education, enabling learners to progress like regular school students.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr. Umar Pella, represented by Hajiya Aisha Mohammed Umar, commended UNICEF and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) for developing a plan to improve Early Childhood, formal, and non-formal education.

"This partnership seeks to address social issues such as insecurity and drug abuse by promoting child education and improving infrastructure," she stated.