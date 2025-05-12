Rwanda: Innovation Key to Unlocking Africa's Aviation Potential - Premier Ngirente

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has called for accelerated innovation and collaboration across Africa's aviation sector, saying this could sustain the industry's profitability.

Speaking at the opening of the 13th Aviation Stakeholders Convention and the 2nd African Aviation Safety and Operations Summit underway in Kigali, the Premier emphasised that Africa's aviation future depends on how well it embraces innovation, not only in technology, but also in financing, regulation, and cross-border cooperation.

Reacting to the theme 'Sustainability. Collaborate. Innovate,' Ngirente argued that while the continent's aviation industry is on a recovery path from the COVID-19 pandemic toll, among other challenges, "It reflects the path Africa must take, not only in its aviation sector but also in its broader economic and development aspirations."

The three-day conference has brought together industry leaders for discussions, panels, networking, and exhibitions focusing on the future of aviation in Africa.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the airline industry in Africa is expected to generate $200 million in net profit in 2025, an increase from an estimated $0.1 billion in 2024.

However, Africa's carriers face high operational costs and a low propensity for air travel expenditure in many of their home markets.

A significant issue is a shortage of US dollars in some economies, which, along with infrastructure and connectivity challenges, hinders the airline industry's expansion and performance.

The Prime Minister lauded RwandAir as a model of growth and resilience, citing that the airline now connects to 107 destinations through a mix of direct routes and codeshare agreements.

"We are proud of the progress made by RwandAir in connecting Africa to the World as one of the fastest-growing airlines," he said. "Their commitment has not only strengthened the airline's position but has also played a key role in inspiring the next generation of aviation professionals."

Ngirente also lauded the national carrier for its investment in attracting nearly 2,000 applications for its pilot cadet programme, a platform that would inspire a new generation of aviation professionals.

"These trends reflect the future of African aviation - a sector that continues to strengthen despite its many challenges. The opportunities before us outweigh the difficulties, regardless of their size," he noted.

The Premier maintained that Rwanda aspires to become a regional hub for connectivity, trade, and innovation, citing ongoing investments in airport infrastructure, including the expansion of Kigali International Airport and the construction of a new international airport in Bugesera, as well as improving cargo and logistics handling.

"These are not just transport projects but economic multipliers, catalysts for trade, tourism, and job creation. Rwanda's ambitions do not exist in isolation, and we all know that Africa's growth is interconnected," he said.

He stressed that national efforts must align with regional ambitions, urging governments to back initiatives like the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), both of which, he said, require improved air connectivity to reach their full potential.

"An integrated African airspace will lower costs, improve competition, and unlock economic opportunities across the continent."

Unlocking potential

RwandAir chief executive, Yvonne Makolo, echoed similar sentiments, citing that African aviation is not just about airlines.

"It is about people. It's about trade. It's about unlocking potential. Your presence and participation ensure that our conversations and meetings this week are robust, well-rounded, and as inclusive as possible of the continent and industry," she told delegates at the Kigali Convention Center.

Makolo maintained that Africa is expected to be the second-fastest-growing aviation market by 2039, with over 300 million new passengers taking to the skies annually.

At the same time, she pointed out, African carriers still carry only 20 percent of the traffic to and from their continent.

Africa is home to 17 percent of the world's population, but today, in 2025, our continent only accounts for 2.2 percent of the world's global traffic.

"Many of the people in our respective countries will take 13 and 14-hour bus rides to travel between countries instead of a 2-hour flight, primarily because of the costs. We need to close these gaps."

"Whether it's harnessing AI and cloud technologies, as we'll explore in today's presentation, or leapfrogging legacy infrastructure through mobile-driven booking systems, Africa has the opportunity to define a new aviation paradigm," she added.

For Abdérahmane Berthe, only 10 percent of African citizens can afford air transport, indicating significant potential for growth.

"Alongside the challenges of regulatory policies, airlines must improve cooperation through interline agreements, code sharing, and partnerships, while also lowering their operating costs to make air travel more affordable for a greater number of Africans," he said.