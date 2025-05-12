Eritrea: Festival of Orotta College of Medicine and Health Science Students

10 May 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The 12th festival of students from the Orotta College of Medicine and Health Science, which had been underway for six months under the theme "Our Profession for Our Society", has concluded. The closing event was attended by Dr. Haile Mihtsun, Executive Director of Higher Education Institutions and Research, and Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, Head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students.

The festival featured general knowledge quizzes, debates, and other competitions, along with photo and material exhibitions reflecting the knowledge students have acquired during their academic journey.

Speakers at the event emphasized the importance of college festivals, describing them as opportune occasions to strengthen students' overall capabilities, and to encourage their role in preserving national identity, values, and history.

It is worth noting that the 12th festivals of Hamelmalo College of Agriculture, Adi-Keih College of Business and Social Science, and Mai-Nefhi College of Science have also been enthusiastically conducted.

A joint festival involving all colleges is scheduled to take place from 15 to 18 May.

