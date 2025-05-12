Eritrea: Students' Festival in Southern Region

Mendefera, 10 May 2025 - The students' cultural and sports festival in the Southern Region enthusiastically commenced in Mendefera on 9 May. The festival is being attended by about one thousand students from across the region and features football, volleyball, basketball, drama, painting, poetry, and general knowledge competitions.

Mr. Belai Nurhussein, coordinator of the program, said that the event, which coincides with the 34th Independence Day anniversary, will make a significant contribution to promoting competitiveness, unity, and harmony among students.

Mr. Tesfay Tsegay, Managing Director of the Mendefera sub-zone, stated that the program aims to nurture students who are physically and mentally fit and called on all concerned institutions to support the initiative.

In the same vein, during the closing event of the students' week of the eastern escarpment schools in the Senafe sub-zone, a call was made for integrated participation and contributions to preserve and transfer cultural heritage to future generations.

Mr. Ablel Tekle, Head of Culture, Sports and Health in the sub-zone, said that the week's objective was to foster the physical and mental development of youth and emphasized the need to sustain the program.

Mr. Omeredin Mohammed, Head of the Education Office in the sub-zone, also urged parents to enhance their participation in efforts to nurture well-rounded and competent youth.

The eastern escarpment of the Senafe sub-zone is home to eight schools, ranging from pre-school to high school, all of which are providing active educational services.