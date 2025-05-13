Kenya: Gachagua Resigns From UDA, Citing 'Respect for the Constitution'

12 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has officialy resigned from the United Democtratic Alliance (UDA) party, citing frustration with the party's failure to fulfill promises to Kenyans.

In his resignation letter, Gachagua criticized the party's leadership for neglecting key issues such as economic empowerment, agriculture, healthcare, housing, and education.

He expressed disappointment that UDA had abandoned its inclusive economic agenda and failed to support Kenya's farmers.

Gachagua also condemned the party for mishandling vital sectors like sports, climate change, and women's rights.

Gachagua's resignation comes as he readying to launch his own party this week ahead of the 2027 General Election.

