Kenya: Ruto Says All Enforced Disappearance Victims Reunited With Families

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that all individuals who were previously subjected to enforced disappearances or abductions by security agencies have now been released and reunited with their families.

Speaking during a joint media briefing with visiting Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Ruto affirmed his administration's commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens.

"All the people who disappeared or who were abducted in what you said have been brought back to their families and their homes. "I have given firm instructions that nothing of that kind of nature will ever happen again," he said while responding to a question posed by a journalist.

According to a report by Missing Voices rights group, 159 cases of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances were documented in 2024, according to a newly released report by the civic coalition Missing Voices.

Of these, 104 were police-related killings-representing 65 percent of the total-while 55 cases (35 percent) were enforced disappearances.

The report reveals that 2024 marked the highest number of enforced disappearances ever recorded by the coalition, surpassing the previous peak of 38 cases in 2019. The number of disappearances jumped from 10 in 2023 to 55 in 2024-an alarming 450 percent increase.

Overall, there was a 24 percent rise in the combined cases of police killings and enforced disappearances compared to the previous year.

However, the data also shows a 12 percent drop in police-related killings, down from 118 in 2023 to 104 in 2024.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The report paints a grim demographic picture, revealing that most victims were youth aged 18 to 34, who accounted for 79 deaths. Eighteen victims were aged over 34, while seven were minors under 18.

The coalition attributes the surge in disappearances to periods of political unrest, particularly during the Gen Z and Millennial-led protests against the Finance Bill 2024. The highest number of disappearances was recorded in June (15 cases), followed by October (11), and July and August (7 each). No cases were reported in February, March, or November.

Despite the spike in cases, the coalition laments the continued lack of accountability, noting that fewer than 2 percent of police killings are prosecuted. Many victims of enforced disappearances have never been presented before a court, and their families remain without redress or compensation.