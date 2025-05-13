Ethiopia Targets Global Market Gateway Status, Investment Hub, President Taye Says

Addis Ababa, — President Taye Atske Selassie announced that Ethiopia is actively pursuing strategies and policy reforms to establish itself as a key gateway to the global market and a leading investment destination.

At the launch of the two-day high-level business forum in Addis Ababa today, President Taye clarified Ethiopia's extensive and largely unexplored investment potential within key sectors such as digital services, telecommunications, agriculture, and manufacturing.

The forum is believed to be a platform to explore the growing opportunities presented by regional integration and global trade frameworks, notably the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"This forum is a landmark event," President Taye stated, "offering a crucial opportunity to fully appreciate Ethiopia's significant investment potential and to cultivate robust partnerships that will drive innovation and mutual prosperity."

He further emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to tailoring its policies to effectively address investor requirements, actively incorporating their vital feedback to foster a more enabling and attractive business environment.

President Taye also emphasized Ethiopia's implementation of transformative economic reforms designed to sustain robust growth, attract greater foreign direct investment (FDI), and drive significant structural transformation.

These reforms encompass the removal of regulatory hurdles within finance, banking, telecommunications, and other pivotal sectors.

"These reforms represent more than just policy adjustments; they are laying the foundation for a fundamental reshaping of the country's economic trajectory," he asserted.

Emphasizing the country's position as Africa's second most populous nation with a dynamic market of 130 million people, the President underscored the country's ambition to become a key entry point to the global economy, aligning with its goal of ranking among Africa's leading economies by 2030.

President Taye also underscored Ethiopia's transition from a restrictive regulatory landscape to a more open and investor-friendly system, emphasizing this shift as a crucial foundation for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), emphasized the nation's commitment to developing infrastructure that meets global value chain standards and citing the establishment of special economic zones as a key example.

Moreover, Ethiopia is actively enhancing its regional and international connectivity through significant infrastructure projects, including the expansion of railways, road networks, and air transport services, the president stated.

While illustrating the connectivity, President Taye said that Ethiopian Airlines now provides investors with seamless connectivity to over 130 global destinations across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas.

President Taye described the AfCFTA as a transformative initiative with the potential to reshape Africa's economic landscape through the unimpeded flow of goods and services across national borders, presenting unique opportunities for investors.

Furthermore, the success of foreign investors is much rely on key factors such as technology transfer, knowledge spillovers and market linkages, the President emphasized; urging the potential investors to integrate each factor to ensure long term and sustainable investment in the country.