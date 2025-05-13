Ethiopia: Newly Elected AUC Chairperson Youssouf Sets Priority Agendas

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf outlined his administration's key priorities on Monday, signaling a renewed focus on continental peace and security, boosting Africa's voice on the global stage, and driving development through digital innovation.

The briefing provided insights into the strategic direction under the AUC's new leadership.

Speaking to international and local media, Chairperson Youssouf emphasized that ensuring peace and security remains the paramount priority for the Commission.

He highlighted that unconstitutional changes of government continue to pose a significant threat to stability across Africa, underscoring the AUC's commitment to addressing such disruptions and promoting democratic governance to safeguard Member States' sovereignty and well-being.

Beyond continental stability, the Chairperson reaffirmed the Commission's intention to amplify Africa's influence globally.

Strengthening the African Union's role in international diplomacy is a key goal, particularly in advocating for reform of the United Nations Security Council.

He described the current structure as a "historical injustice" that must be redressed to reflect Africa's rightful place in global governance.

Looking ahead, Chairperson Youssouf highlighted forward-looking priorities aimed at driving innovation and sustainable development.

These include promoting the digital economy and leveraging artificial intelligence across the continent.

Central pillars of this vision are youth and women empowerment; reinforcing this commitment, the former Foreign Minister of Tanzania has been appointed as the AU's new Special Envoy for Women.

The Commission is also deepening its collaboration with Regional Economic Communities (RECs) to enhance coordination and achieve more coherent policy implementation across Africa.

Significant progress was also reported in the health sector, particularly in strengthening epidemic preparedness and response through the crucial work of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

These priorities, outlined by Chairperson Youssouf, signal a clear direction for the African Union Commission as it seeks to navigate complex challenges and seize opportunities for the continent's advancement.

The AUC Chairperson also affirmed the continent's proactive engagement within the G20 framework, advocating for infrastructure investment, and prioritising Africa's trade and development interests.

The AU is accelerating the implementation of AfCFTA by addressing logistical bottlenecks and dismantling non-tariff barriers. The initiative is expected to increase intra-African trade by more than 50 percent, creating millions of jobs and boosting livelihoods across the continent.

Looking ahead to key diplomatic engagements - including the Third EU-AU Foreign Affairs Ministerial Meeting on 21 May 2025 - Chairperson Youssouf highlighted the AU's resolve to deepen cooperation on peace, migration, and multilateral governance.

He also reaffirmed the Union's commitment to strengthening ties with BRICS and Arab partners, with a shared focus on infrastructure, energy, and sustainable development.

In his closing remarks, Chairperson Youssouf issued a compelling call for unity, discipline, and bold leadership, noting that Africa must define its own path and assert its place within an evolving global order.