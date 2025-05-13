Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia, an East African country long known for its cultural history and unique cuisine, is beginning to attract more international attention.

In its in-depth report, the Nigerian Business Day, stated that Ethiopia is home to what many claim is the best food in Africa and the best coffee in the world.

A recent report from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) revealed a 40 percent increase in international tourist arrivals in Ethiopia over five years to 2024. This growth reflects deliberate efforts by the Ethiopian government to make tourism a key part of its economic development.

One traveller who visited all 54 African countries ranked Ethiopia as his second favourite. "I'm obsessed with this country. There's so many cool nature spots," he said.

Drew Binsky, a travel content creator with more than 5 million subscribers on YouTube, shared similar views. "Ethiopia has the best food in Africa. They have this thing called injera, which is like a substitute for bread. It's so good, there's nothing else like it in the world. The best cuisine in Africa. The best coffee in the world is here."

Injera, a spongy flatbread made from teff flour, is a central part of Ethiopian meals. It is used both as a base and a utensil. Various thick, spicy stews, made from meat or vegetables, are served on top of the injera. These dishes are often flavoured with berbere, a spice blend that includes chilli peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, and fenugreek.

The growing interest in Ethiopia is not limited to its food and coffee. Tourists are also drawn to the country's natural and historical sites. The rock-hewn churches of Lalibela, carved directly into the stone, are among the most visited landmarks. The Simien Mountains offer trekking routes with views across deep valleys and high plateaus. Addis Ababa, the capital, is a centre for cultural and culinary experiences.

Ethiopia's approach to tourism development has included promoting its heritage, landscapes, and local traditions. While it remains less crowded than other destinations, its appeal is spreading through word-of-mouth and social media. For those looking to explore a country with a distinct identity and deep history, Ethiopia presents a growing opportunity.

With tourism on the rise, the country may soon see more visitors drawn by its food, coffee, and landmarks. As one of the few places where culture and cuisine remain closely linked to daily life, Ethiopia continues to offer something different. For now, it remains relatively untouched, but that may not last much l, the report concluded.