South Africa: Cosatu Salutes All Nurses As the World Observes International Nurses Day

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) honours all nurses as the global community commemorates International Nurses Day today. The day is recognised annually on 12 May to celebrate and advance the profession.

This years' theme "Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for Nurses Strengthens Economies," bears enormous significance in the South African context, highlighting the importance of investing in the wellbeing of these professionals and their economic contribution to healthcare. Their unwavering commitment to nurturing others extends beyond health. It impacts on the livelihood of communities. Securing their welfare is critical in achieving national vitality.

Data from the State of the World's Nursing 2025 report is an indication that governments should take heed of the mounting and similar challenges experienced by nurses across the globe. The workforce is under threat with glaring shortages, many of which are compounded by various factors that would need vigour from governments to be addressed. The report states that in 20 countries the nurses expected to retire in 10 years outnumber early career nurses proving for a pressing expansion of training programmes and the absorption of community service nurses.

The Federation concurs with its Affiliates, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU) and their calls for urgent policy reforms that will attend to the systemic failures within the public healthcare system. Facilities are understaffed, overcrowded and operate with constrained budgets. Verbal appreciation for their resilience under these taxing conditions must translate to visible effort in their workplaces, if the country is to fully attain universal health coverage through the National Healthcare Insurance (NHI).

COSATU celebrates nurses for their tenacity. They exercise their allegiance to their pledge of service with dignity in adverse circumstances, neglecting their own wellbeing. Their devotion deserves high recognition as the backbone of the country's healthcare.

Issued by COSATU