Egypt Welcomes Diplomatic Efforts for Holding Direct Talks to Resolve Ukraine Crisis

Egypt has praised constructive diplomatic efforts and contacts aimed at reaching a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis, welcoming a Russian proposal to hold direct talks with Ukraine on May 15.

Egypt also lauded Ukraine's indication of its willingness to respond positively to this proposal.

A statement issued Monday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates, emphasized that the willingness of the parties involved in the conflict to engage in direct negotiations represents a critical and essential step toward achieving a resolution to the protracted Ukrainian crisis.

"Such a development could mark the beginning of a new phase that enables dialogue and addresses the concerns of the parties, ultimately leading to sustainable peace that restores security and stability across the European continent," the statement read.

Egypt reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts, expressing its support for all initiatives and efforts aimed at ending the crisis.

The ministry highlighted that Egypt has previously participated in Arab and African initiatives, as well as the "Friends of Peace" group, all of which have called for a settlement to the Ukrainian conflict.

MENA