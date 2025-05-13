Nigeria: 'Immorality' - Maryam Abacha University Shuts Two Students' Hostels

The management of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN) has ordered the immediate closure of two female student hostels over alleged immorality.

The hostels - Al-Ansar, Indabo, - are located at Hotoro and UDB Road in Kano metropolis.

The hostels are privately owned facilities approved by the institution to accommodate students.

According to a statement by the Vice President of Campus Life at the private institution, Dr. Hamza Garba, the school management said the closure was part of its effort to ensure safe, secure, and decent hostel accommodations for students while maintaining zero-tolerance policy for any form of immorality among university students.

The statement reads, "I am directed by the management to inform and bring to the attention of our esteemed parents and students that the university has withdrawn its approval for Al-Ansar Indabo Female Student Hostels located at UDB Road and Hotoro, respectively.

"Non-compliance resulted in several unwanted situations and activities within the hostel, including immoral conduct, insufficient water and power supply, student violence, unauthorized student movement late at night, and shared facilities with unknown tenants. These issues pose a serious threat to the well-being of our students.

"Accordingly, all affected students are strongly directed to vacate the hostel immediately after the completion of the fall semester examination and to avoid further association for their safety and security. Meanwhile, the management is collaborating with relevant security agencies to ensure total compliance," the statement said.

The school further warned students and parents that it would not be responsible for any consequences arising from non-compliance with the order.

Daily Trust reports that the school, which acquired its operational license and commenced academic activities in 2022, does not have its own student hostels.

Instead, it relies on private developers who build and apply for the school's accreditation to house students.

The suspended facility is one of six buildings used by students for accommodation.