Namibia: MPs Approve N$398-Million Budget for 2025/26 After Lengthy Discussions and Concerns

Members of parliament (MPs) on Friday approved the National Assembly's N$398-million budget for the 2025/26 financial year after weeks of objections, consultations and concerns over limited resources.

The National Assembly (NA) budget for the previous financial year was N$196 million.

Of the current allocation budget, N$363.2 million is for operational purposes, while N$5 million is for developmental purposes.

This follows a meeting between various political parties' chief whips with deputy NA speaker Phillipus Katamelo, with some arguing this budget allocation is insufficient.

"The feedback from the meeting is that the MPs have reached consensus, and I now put to the house that this vote be agreed upon and approved," Katamelo said during the meeting.

Deputy prime minister Natangwe Ithete then suggested that a meeting be convened between party chief whips to reach agreement.

A 20-minute session was called, during which this meeting was held.

This comes after MPs refused to accept the budget.

Last month MPs voiced their concerns resulting in Vote 3 and Vote 11 both being referred to the parliamentary standing committee on budget and finance on 29 April for further consultation with the minister of finance.

Chairperson Hilaria Mukapuli on Friday presented the committee's progress report.

She said it is still completing a comprehensive review.

Of particular concern was the committee's functionality and inadequate office space.

Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda was not satisfied with the report.

He said it was unacceptable that MPs were being asked to continue to discuss and approve the budget while their concerns were not being met.

Budget and finance committee member Austin Samupwa said the review would not hamper the functions of the NA, as current funds would be used to run all its functions.

Official opposition leader Imms Nashinge asked that minutes of the meeting be made available for the sake of transparency.

In motivating the NA budget, speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said of the N$196-million budget for the 2024/25 financial year, N$172.7 million was spent, representing a 93% expenditure rate.

Provision was made under the capital budget to build two security guardhouses at the NA.

However, this could not be completed due to implementation delays caused by challenges in sourcing technical services to complete technical drawings.

"As a consequence, that budget provision was suspended and the project has been deferred to the current medium-term expenditure framework for 2025/26 to 2027/28," Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said.

The speaker said procurement processes are currently underway to enlist the services of a private consultant to do the technical drawings.

Vote 11, which involves the National Council, allocated a budget of N$140 million for 2025/26 financial year, compared to N$136 million in the previous financial year.