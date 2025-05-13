Rwanda: What Kigali City Plans for Informal Settlements in Kagugu, Rwezamenyo

The City of Kigali is planning to upgrade informal settlements covering 230 hectares in the Kagugu area in Gasabo District and Rwezamenyo in Nyarugenge District.

ALSO READ: Inside Kigali's plan to reduce informal settlements to 20%

The upgrades of these settlements are part of the Rwf92 billion Kigali Informal Settlement Upgrading Project (KISUP) that is expected to be completed by July 2029.

For the fiscal year 2025/26, the government has earmarked Rwf20.4 billion for the project. However, the city still needs an additional Rwf9 billion for expropriation compensation.

In this article we look at the key infrastructure that will be built for upgraded settlements.

Roads and drainages

"This upgrade will focus on improving key infrastructure such as access roads, footpaths, stormwater drainage systems, and upgraded water supply networks," Emma Claudine Ntirenganya, a spokesperson for the City of Kigali, told The New Times.

ALSO READ: Govt issues new guidelines to reduce informal settlements

The project will also include the installation of street lighting.

Health post, market, schools, and recreational areas

"In addition, the project will improve social facilities including schools, a health post, a market, recreational areas, and green spaces--all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for local residents," she added.

ALSO READ: Inside new model to upgrade informal settlements

These facilities will also include community halls and public spaces for recreation and cultural activities. Early childhood development centres are also part of the project.

Planned initiatives also include sports grounds and libraries.

Participatory projects

A sub-component of the project focuses on small-scale, participatory initiatives co-designed with residents.

Planned features include playgrounds, sports facilities, and community gardens.

"The local community will greatly benefit from this initiative through improved access to essential services, cleaner and safer living conditions, and job opportunities created during implementation," Ntirenganya said.

ALSO READ: 10 major changes in the new Kigali master plan

To ensure inclusivity and community ownership, stakeholder engagement is ongoing.

"A Community Upgrading Committee has been established to support and guide community engagement throughout the process," she added.

Climate resilience

By integrating projects that restore wetlands and green corridors, the initiative aims to enhance climate resilience, protect the environment, and improve living conditions in urban neighborhoods.

ALSO READ: Seven things about the project designed to build resilience to flooding in Kigali

Upgraded housing

Residents will have the opportunity to upgrade their housing while staying within their communities, according to the project developers.

The city will also facilitate the development of affordable housing in these areas.

Developing decent and affordable rental housing for low-income households aimed at minimizing the risks of gentrification is also part of the plan.

Microprojects

Launched in 2024, the Urban Fabric Initiative is being implemented in partnership with the City of Kigali as part of the Kigali Informal Settlements Rehabilitation Project.

A feasibility study has already identified several priority social facilities and infrastructure.

Examples of microprojects and urban upgrading initiatives under Urban Fabric Initiative may include development of spaces for future sports facilities and the organization of sporting events.

There's also construction of community halls incorporating bioclimatic design standards, facilitation of cultural and artistic events in public and dedicated cultural spaces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under this project, there is also development of multipurpose public spaces, such as recreational gardens made from recycled materials and integration of mixed-use economic and recreational spaces.

ALSO READ: Effects of urban green spaces on citizens' health and well-being

The project may also involve installing permanent, temporary, or mobile facilities such as kiosks, food stalls, digital communication tools for neighborhood management, and waste management and recycling infrastructure.

Beside the upgrades for Kagugu and Rwezamenyo informal settlements, the City of Kigali also plans to upgrade four other informal settlements under the World Bank-funded Rwanda Urban Development Project II (RUDP II).

These areas include Mpazi in Nyarugenge District, Nyabisindu and Nyagatovu in Gasabo, and Gatenga in Kicukiro. Nearly Rwf27 billion has been allocated for the implementation of this project next year. The total cost is Rwf53.9 billion, with completion scheduled for December 2025.