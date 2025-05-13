Rwanda: Kagame Holds Talks With Ivorian, Mauritanian Presidents

12 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

President Paul Kagame, on Monday, May 12, held bilateral discussions with President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania and President Alassane Ouattara of Côté d'Ivoire.

The leaders met on the sidelines of Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Côté d'Ivoire.

The annual forum, which began on Monday under the theme "Africa in a Transactional World: Can a New Deal between State and Private Sector Deliver the Continent a Winning Hand?", brought together more than 2,000 business leaders, investors, and policymakers from across Africa and around the world.

According to the Office of the President, Kagame met with each Head of State for a discussion on ways to further enhance the mutually beneficial bilateral relations between Rwanda and Mauritania, and Côté d'Ivoire, respectively.

In 2022, Rwanda and Mauritania cooperation agreement that expands areas of collaboration in areas of cooperation, such as defence and security, ICT and digitalization, mining, agriculture, investment promotion, and aviation.

On the other hand, Rwanda and Côté d'Ivoire have longstanding bilateral cooperation in different areas, including knowledge exchange, peace and security, among others.

