Rwanda to Open Embassy in Hungary Amid Talks On Migration, Security

Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, is in Hungary for a two-day official visit aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and the official opening of the Rwandan embassy in the European country.

Nduhungirehe arrived in Budapest, the Hungarian capital, on Monday, May 12, where he was received by his counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto.

Ahead of the embassy's official opening, the two ministers held talks on various areas, such as migration, security, and economic collaboration.

"Rwanda is one of the strongest security players in Africa, with one of the largest peacekeeping forces," the Hungarian minister wrote in a Monday post on X.

"Africa's stability is our security, as without safety and work, people will leave to Europe. We discussed migration, security and economic ties."

Nduhungirehe's visit follows a prior meeting held in Kigali on May 6 with Zsolt Meszaros, the Ambassador of Hungary to Rwanda. Their discussions centered on further enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors.

As part of the diplomatic outreach, Ambassador Meszaros also met with Rwanda's Minister of Sports, Nelly Mukazayire, to explore collaboration in the development of sports infrastructure.

These engagements build on an expanding relationship anchored in 2023 when President Paul Kagame met with then-Hungarian President Katalin Novak, who had visited Rwanda.

That high-level dialogue resulted in the signing of three key Memoranda of Understanding: one on training of Rwandan experts in nuclear energy, another on academic exchange under the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program, and a loan agreement to upgrade Rwanda's Karenge Water Treatment Plant.

During the meeting with Novak, President Kagame emphasized the growing importance of the partnership, particularly in the education and nuclear energy sectors.