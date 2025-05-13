Somalia's Security Minister, Police Chief Close Training for Officers

12 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Internal Security, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag, and Police Commissioner Major General Asad Osman Abdullahi on Monday presided over the closing ceremony of a specialized training program for members of the Somali Police Force's Darwish unit.

The training, conducted by the European Union Capacity Building Mission in Somalia (EUCAP), focused on enhancing officers' capacity to prevent security threats, combat extremist groups, and uphold citizens' rights during operations.

Following the ceremony, the officials received vehicles and security equipment from EUCAP, intended to support the newly trained officers in carrying out their duties.

According to Somali authorities, the officers were equipped with modern policing skills and legal knowledge, with an emphasis on community-focused approaches and protecting human rights as part of law enforcement operations.

The government said the initiative reflects ongoing efforts to professionalize Somalia's security forces amid continued threats from Al-Shabaab and other armed groups.

