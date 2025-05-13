South Africa: Lamola Hopes SA's G20 Presidency Will Transform Lives of the Needy

South Africa is making significant progress in its historic Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20), having convened 51 meetings across various working groups since December 2024.

These meetings have addressed some of the most pressing challenges facing the global community and demonstrate a strong commitment to finding sustainable and innovative solutions through dialogue, collaboration, and cooperation.

This is according to Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, who held a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday on South Africa's G20 Presidency.

The Minister emphasised that progress should not be measured by the number of meetings held but by the tangible improvements in citizens' lives and the promotion of global solidarity.

"Progress is not defined by the number of meetings we host or by the number of documents we deliver. Progress is defined by finding concrete and collective solutions to our challenges, and by how we improve the lives of all citizens, in particular the most vulnerable and most needy," he said on Monday.

South Africa assumed the role of Presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2024, taking over from Brazil.

The nation is championing critical global priorities, including disaster resilience, debt sustainability for low-income countries, and a Just Energy Transition.

"From the recent meetings, it is important to note that while there are divergences on some issues, as to be expected in multilateral engagements, there is still overwhelming support for South Africa's priorities by G20 Members.

"Furthermore, when our G20 Sherpa briefed the United Nations General Assembly in New York on our G20 priorities in March 2025, the meeting also expressed strong support for our G20 Presidency agenda."

Meanwhile, he highlighted South Africa's G20 Presidency's efforts to strengthen African agency in global governance.

This includes the need for Africa to address economic development, political instability, and governance weaknesses, stressing the importance of youth employment, digitalisation, and inclusive growth.

The Presidency has established task forces on economic development, food security, and artificial intelligence governance.

This year's Presidency aims to promote solidarity, equality, and sustainability, advocating for equitable credit, climate financing, and debt relief.

Lamola explained that the country's Presidency is also undertaking a comprehensive review of the G20's working methods, with plans to present findings at the upcoming summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

The key focus areas include strengthening multilateral cooperation, addressing climate change, and promoting inclusive economic growth.

"South Africa's G20 Presidency stands firm in the belief that multilateral cooperation is not optional - it is imperative. Unilateral actions that undermine the rules-based order risk reversing decades of progress."

South Africa is also focusing on the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, advocating for reforms in global governance and sustainable development.

"In the current geopolitical and geoeconomic global headwinds, there are high expectations on South Africa to deliver positive outcomes, advance innovative solutions to global challenges, and rebuild the trust of the international community in the G20."

The Minister has urged South Africans to take ownership of the Presidency.

"Engage with it, own it, and hold us accountable."

In addition, he announced the release of "Africa's Call" song by Ndu Shezi featuring Wav Choir that embodies and reflects the spirit of Ubuntu, African identity, and G20 Presidency's mission.

"This anthem, now streaming globally, is a reminder that culture and our common humanity unite us even as we debate and sometimes disagree on policies. I invite all citizens to listen, share, and let their message of hope resonate in all communities across South Africa."