Zimbabwe: Repetitive Licensing Fees to Stop in Six Months - Govt

INDUSTRY and Commerce Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, says repetitive licenses, which are negatively contributing towards unsustainable overhead costs for companies, will be history in six months' time.

The challenge of numerous licenses has dogged the economy for years amid indications that, for instance, for one to operate a single supermarket, there is a need to obtain about 25 licenses and permits. These licenses come with hefty fees, affecting large-scale retailers like OK Zimbabwe and TM Pick n Pay, which have over 50 branches nationwide.

Another example drawn from the poultry sector players shows huge licenses demanded by the National Biotechnology Authority (NBA) and the Agriculture Marketing Authority (AMA), with the former demanding an annual registration fee of $6,500 per annum despite the fact that they do not provide a service, nor do they inspect the plant.

The sector's players report that AMA also requires a quarterly registration of imported feed ingredients, which include minerals that are not genetically modified, which carry a yearly cost of $36,400.

Against the background, AMA also issues almost similar licenses for Feed Mill Registration, costing $1,000 and plant quarantine, which costs $1,800 per annum, despite the fact that they do not provide any service nor do they inspect the plant. These license fees are over and above normal operating taxes, as well as some fees collected by the local authorities.

Responding to Parliamentarians after a question about what the government is doing to ease the burden of regulatory fees, which, according to the CZI, contribute towards 18% of overhead costs, Ndlovu said such burdens will soon be a thing of the past.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We identified in our reconstruction and growth plan that the regulatory environment weighs heavily on business viability, and to address it, we have the Minister of Finance working with the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) to address this. They have identified most of these licences, fees and other compliance issues that have to be addressed, and shortly, Mr. Speaker, those who followed the Minister of Finance did highlight a few months back that in six months, most of these will be done away with," he said.

The Minister underscored that it is a thorough process that has to be done with due diligence, with those tasked to address the problems nearing completion.

"They have indicated they are almost complete with that exercise. They will, in the nearest possible future, make announcements of the regulations that are falling away and those that will be significantly slashed to make sure we promote the ease and cost of doing business," he added.