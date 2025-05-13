South Africa: In Memoriam - Koyo Kouoh (1967–2025)

13 May 2025
ART Africa Magazine (Cape Town)
press release

With profound sorrow, we share news of the passing of Koyo Kouoh, a visionary curator and cultural leader whose impact on contemporary art was transformative and far-reaching. As Executive Director and Chief Curator of Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) in Cape Town, Kouoh championed African voices on the global stage with unwavering conviction, clarity, and care.

Across a career spanning more than two decades, Kouoh built an extraordinary legacy. She was the founder of RAW Material Company in Dakar—a vibrant centre for art, knowledge, and society—and played key roles in some of the art world's most significant platforms, including Documenta 12 and 13, 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair, and the 2016 edition of EVA International in Ireland. Her curatorial voice was bold, uncompromising, and deeply rooted in critical engagement.

Named by The New York Times as "one of Africa's pre-eminent art curators and managers," and listed annually in ArtReview's Power 100 since 2014, Kouoh was due to direct the 61st Venice Biennale in 2026—a powerful recognition of her global stature. In La Biennale di Venezia's words, "Her passing leaves an immense void in the world of contemporary art and in the international community of artists, curators, and scholars who had the privilege of knowing and admiring her extraordinary human and intellectual commitment."

Philippe Mall, her husband, said that she recently received her diagnosis of cancer.

Kouoh redefined what it means to curate with political consciousness and deep integrity. She expanded the possibilities for artists and ideas from the African continent and the Global South, reshaping the narratives of contemporary art history.

We celebrate her life and honour her monumental contributions to art and culture.

Our heartfelt condolences go to her family, friends, and all who were touched by her brilliance.

May she rest in power.

