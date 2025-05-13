South Africa: Gautrain Cuts Fares for Vulnerable Groups - South African News Briefs - May 13, 2025

Gautrain Cuts Fares for Vulnerable Groups

The Gautrain has launched KlevaMova, a new initiative offering a 50% discount on train fares for students, pensioners, people with disabilities, and low-income households earning R350,000 or less annually, reports IOL. Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela and the Gautrain Management Agency said the move aims to ease the financial burden of travel and improve access to affordable public transport across the province. The Gauteng Household Travel Survey found that almost 60% of households spent more than 10% of their income on public transportation. Diale-Tlabela said that affordable and accessible public transport is crucial to reducing the cost of living for many South Africans.

Police Chase Crash Injures Several in Pinetown

An alleged suspect was shot and several others injured after a high-speed police chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash on Underwood Road in Pinetown, west of Durban, reports SABC News. The suspect, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and five occupants of another vehicle, a family returning home from school, were treated on the scene before being taken to the hospital. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that the events leading up to the shooting are not clear.

National Funding Delay Threatens Gauteng Budget

Gauteng Treasury is considering whether to withdraw its provincial budget due to uncertainty surrounding the national budget, which has been stalled after the Division of Revenue Bill was withdrawn by the finance minister, reports EWN. This bill determines how much funding each province receives from the National Treasury, and with Gauteng relying on national allocations for about 90% of its budget, the province is assessing potential implications. Gauteng Finance MEC Lebogang Maile said a final decision would depend on changes in the national budget, set to be presented on May 21. Despite the uncertainty, Maile assured that service delivery would continue, as legislation allows provinces to spend up to 45% of their previous budgets in the interim.

More South African news