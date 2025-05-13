Kenya: Finance Bill 2025 Referred to House Committee Ahead of Resumption

13 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Finance Bill 2025, which seeks to introduce amendments to tax and duty laws, has been formally referred to the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning during the National Assembly's long recess.

Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, in a notification issued Monday, confirmed that the bill--published on May 6--has been determined to be of priority and will be considered as soon as the House resumes sittings on May 27, 2025.

The move follows a resolution passed by the House in February, allowing the Speaker to commit urgent bills to the relevant committees during recess for early scrutiny and public input. The Leader of the Majority Party has also requested that the bill be listed as priority business for immediate debate after the recess.

The Committee is expected to conduct public participation and submit its report upon resumption. The House Business Committee will then fast-track the bill's progression through Parliament.

The Finance Bill is a key annual piece of legislation that proposes revenue-raising measures, including changes to tax rates and structures. It is typically tabled alongside the national budget, expected in June.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.