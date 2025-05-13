Somalia, Azerbaijan Sign Agriculture Cooperation Deal to Boost Food Production

Baku, Azerbaijan — Somalia's Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdi Hayir (Maareeye), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, in Baku on Monday, aiming to deepen bilateral cooperation in agricultural development.

The agreement focuses on collaboration in agricultural investment, the exchange of modern irrigation and electrification techniques, joint research initiatives, and support for agri-businesses in both countries. It forms part of Somalia's broader strategy to strengthen domestic food production through the integration of advanced technologies and international expertise.

During their visit, Minister Hayir and his delegation toured Azerbaijan's leading agricultural research centers and institutions specializing in soil science and agricultural chemistry. As a regional leader in agricultural innovation, Azerbaijan is expected to become a strategic partner in efforts to transform Somalia's agricultural sector and enhance food security.

The diplomatic relations between Somalia and Azerbaijan have grown in recent years, with both countries sharing an interest in strengthening economic and technological ties. While Somalia seeks to rebuild and modernize its agricultural sector, Azerbaijan has emerged as a regional leader in agricultural technology and research.

The new partnership aligns with Somalia's goal to improve food security, attract investment, and enhance sustainable farming practices, particularly through the adoption of advanced irrigation systems and research-driven solutions.