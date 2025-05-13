Somalia: U.S. Africom Conducts Airstrike On Isis Target in Somalia's Puntland

Mogadishu, May 13 — U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, launched an airstrike targeting ISIS militants in Somalia on Monday, as part of efforts to disrupt the terrorist group's operations.

The strike occurred about 70 kilometers southeast of Bosaso, in the Bari region of Puntland State. The operation is ongoing, with assessments underway to determine the extent of the damage to the militants and finalize mission objectives.

The primary goal of the airstrike is to support the Puntland Security Forces in their campaign to eliminate ISIS militants from the region.

The Federal Government of Somalia reiterated its strong partnership with international allies, particularly the United States, in the fight against terrorism and efforts to bring peace and stability to Somalia and the surrounding area.