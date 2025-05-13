Somalia: Mogadishu Residents Pay Millions in Taxes, but Lack Basic Services

13 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, May 13, 2025 — The Banadir Regional Administration and the Mogadishu City Council have been working relentlessly to restore the capital's cleanliness and reopen key roads, following heavy rains that recently disrupted the infrastructure.

Municipal workers, in collaboration with district authorities, successfully cleared rainwater from crucial roads, restoring cleanliness and improving mobility for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Efforts to complete the remaining cleanup and road repairs are underway, with ongoing projects aimed at rebuilding roads damaged by the floods.

Despite these efforts, Mogadishu residents continue to pay millions of dollars in taxes each month, yet they remain without essential services such as functional roads, quality education, and healthcare.

The public has expressed frustration over the lack of basic services, despite substantial tax contributions.

The Banadir Regional Administration insists that these ongoing projects are part of a broader plan to improve the city's infrastructure, aiming to provide better living conditions for Mogadishu's residents.

However, citizens are calling for more immediate improvements in these key areas.

