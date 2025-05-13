Rwanda: IGNITE Challenge 3.0 Demo Day Celebrates Innovations Empowering Refugee Livelihoods

Six ventures showcased powerful solutions for refugee livelihoods during the IGNITE Challenge 3.0 Demo Day, the culmination of a five-month acceleration program led by the World Food Programme (WFP) in partnership with Impact Hub Kigali (IHK) and, supported by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Danida).

Selected from over 100 applicants, the ventures received grant funding and tailored technical support to strengthen their business models and scale impact in refugee-hosting communities. In total, the program disbursed USD 150,000 in grants to support these locally led solutions.

"IGNITE 3.0 was launched with a bold ambition: to empower local entrepreneurs and refugees alike, and today, we are seeing that vision come to life," said Andrea Bagnoli, the Country Director of WFP in Rwanda.

Highlights from the day included DETEX Enterprise, which trained refugees in soap-making and equipped them to begin earning income through sales, and DAVET Ltd, which launched chicken and mushroom farming initiatives in the Mugombwa and Nyabiheke refugee camps, partnering with farmer cooperatives and supporting them to generate revenues.

Other ventures showcased impactful solutions such as BeeGulf, who trained cooperatives in Kigeme and Mugombwa on beekeeping and beeswax-based cosmetic production; Food Trading & Export, establishing a maize flour with bran facility to add value to refugee-grown maize; N5 Agrifood, who will source sorghum and soybeans from refugee cooperatives and set up a maize drying facility in Mahama camp; and SLS Energy, deploying recycled battery power systems to extend lighting access in Kiziba and Mahama camps.

The Demo Day was also a celebration of the broader IGNITE Challenge journey, with ventures from the 2022 and 2023 cohorts showcasing their growth and the impact they're driving across Rwanda, including in refugee-hosting communities. Attendees engaged directly with past participants, heard their stories, and celebrated the program's lasting achievements.

With 20 Rwanda-based businesses now in its diverse and growing portfolio, IGNITE continues to back high-potential entrepreneurs across sectors, supporting innovative solutions that create meaningful change where it's needed most. "This program aligns with Rwanda's refugee self-reliance strategy. We believe that with the right support, refugees can contribute meaningfully to national development," said Philippe Habinshuti, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), one of the key partners of this edition of the program.

The program was made possible through WFP's collaboration with key ecosystem partners, including MINEMA, UNHCR, and INKOMOKO. As IGNITE Challenge 3.0 concludes, partners reaffirmed their commitment to scaling locally led, refugee-inclusive solutions that drive lasting change.

"Impact Hub Kigali remains committed to supporting impact-driven businesses in Rwanda that are ready to scale their solutions. Through IGNITE, we've seen the power of targeted support and strategic partnerships in helping ventures grow and deepen their impact." -- Alejandro Jiménez - Managing Director, Impact Hub Kigali.

About IGNITE

IGNITE is WFP's flagship innovation program in East Africa. Launched in 2022, the program supports early-stage ventures with funding and technical support to scale impactful solutions in food systems and refugee livelihoods. The program is implemented by Impact Hub Kigali and is supported by Danida.