Ethiopia Positions Itself As Gateway to Global Markets - President

Ethiopia is positioning itself as a strategic entry point to the global market, leveraging sweeping economic reforms, improved infrastructure, and its pivotal role in regional integration, President Taye Atske-Selassie said.

The president made the remarks during the opening of the "Invest in Ethiopia 2025" High-Level Business Forum yesterday.

In his keynote address, President Taye highlighted Ethiopia's ongoing transformation, noting that over the past six years, the government has implemented bold reforms aimed at sustaining economic growth, attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and unlocking key sectors including banking and telecommunications for international participation.

"These reforms are not merely policy adjustments; they reflect a fundamental reimagining of Ethiopia's economic trajectory," he said. "We are working to become a launchpad for investment into Africa--a gateway to global markets."

The President emphasized that Ethiopia's development strategy is closely aligned with regional and continental goals, especially within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which he described as a "game-changer" for cross-border trade and investment.

"We believe we are on the right path to achieving macro-financial stability, easing regulatory bottlenecks, and creating a competitive investment climate," he added. "But FDI is not guaranteed--it must be earned through consistent leadership and credible execution."

President Taye pointed to the government's focus on building a progressive regulatory framework and upgrading infrastructure to meet global value chain standards. He said efforts are underway to integrate small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into both regional and international supply chains, thereby creating a more inclusive and sustainable investment ecosystem.

"Investors are not merely injecting capital into our economy," he said. "They are becoming part of Ethiopia's long-term economic vision and transformation."

The "Invest in Ethiopia 2025" Forum is expected to bring together key stakeholders from across the globe, including business leaders, policymakers, and development partners, to explore opportunities in sectors ranging from manufacturing and agriculture to digital technology and finance.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 13 MAY 2025