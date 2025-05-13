Nigeria: Governor Yusuf Orders Recruitment of 17,600 School Guards, Approves N200m Loan for Teachers

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has launched a comprehensive initiative to strengthen education and security across public schools in the state.

As part of the reforms, he ordered the immediate recruitment of 17,600 security guards-400 for each of the 44 local government areas-to safeguard students, teachers, and school infrastructure.

"This decision is part of our commitment to protecting our children and teachers from emerging threats. We cannot allow insecurity to disrupt the education of our future leaders," Governor Yusuf said on Monday in Kano during the official flag-off of instructional material distribution across schools.

The guards will undergo training and be stationed at the school gates, with coordination from relevant security agencies.

Also, the governor unveiled a World Bank-supported ICT initiative under the AGILE project, which includes the solarisation of 200 schools and the provision of 250 computers per school to boost digital literacy.

In a further effort to boost morale and improve staff welfare, Governor Yusuf approved a N200 million vehicle loan scheme for primary and secondary school teachers to ease transportation challenges and enhance productivity.

"This loan initiative is part of our broader strategy to support our teachers and uplift the profession," he added.