Nigeria: Governor Yusuf Orders Recruitment of 17,600 School Guards, Approves N200m Loan for Teachers

13 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has launched a comprehensive initiative to strengthen education and security across public schools in the state.

As part of the reforms, he ordered the immediate recruitment of 17,600 security guards-400 for each of the 44 local government areas-to safeguard students, teachers, and school infrastructure.

"This decision is part of our commitment to protecting our children and teachers from emerging threats. We cannot allow insecurity to disrupt the education of our future leaders," Governor Yusuf said on Monday in Kano during the official flag-off of instructional material distribution across schools.

The guards will undergo training and be stationed at the school gates, with coordination from relevant security agencies.

Also, the governor unveiled a World Bank-supported ICT initiative under the AGILE project, which includes the solarisation of 200 schools and the provision of 250 computers per school to boost digital literacy.

In a further effort to boost morale and improve staff welfare, Governor Yusuf approved a N200 million vehicle loan scheme for primary and secondary school teachers to ease transportation challenges and enhance productivity.

"This loan initiative is part of our broader strategy to support our teachers and uplift the profession," he added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.