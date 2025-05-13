Nigeria: Students React As Maryam Abacha Varsity Shuts Hostels Over 'Immorality'

The management of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN), Kano, has ordered the closure of two privately owned female hostels over alleged immoral activities.

The affected residences-Al-Ansar Indabo hostels located at UDB Road and Hotoro-are within walking distance of the school. The university had previously approved them as off-campus accommodation.

In a statement, Dr. Hamza Garba, Vice President of Campus Life, said the decision followed reports of immoral conduct, inadequate water and electricity supply, student violence, and unauthorised late-night movements. "These issues pose serious risks to student safety," the statement noted.

Students have been directed to vacate immediately after the fall semester exams. The university also warned it would not be liable for any consequences from non-compliance and is working with security agencies to enforce the directive.

Some hostel residents, however, denied wrongdoing, claiming strict rules barred visitors, including male friends and even female guests.

"Whatever misconduct happened must have occurred outside," one student said.

Another added that the shutdown may be more related to poor amenities than moral issues.

The hostels reportedly accommodate about 500 female students, many from outside Kano. Some students confirmed plans are underway to relocate them to newly built hostels closer to campus, one of which is named after a late student.

MAAUN does not yet have on-campus hostels and relies on partnerships with private developers for student housing.