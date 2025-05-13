Nigeria: Students React As Maryam Abacha Varsity Shuts Hostels Over 'Immorality'

13 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sani Ibrahim Paki

The management of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN), Kano, has ordered the closure of two privately owned female hostels over alleged immoral activities.

The affected residences-Al-Ansar Indabo hostels located at UDB Road and Hotoro-are within walking distance of the school. The university had previously approved them as off-campus accommodation.

In a statement, Dr. Hamza Garba, Vice President of Campus Life, said the decision followed reports of immoral conduct, inadequate water and electricity supply, student violence, and unauthorised late-night movements. "These issues pose serious risks to student safety," the statement noted.

Students have been directed to vacate immediately after the fall semester exams. The university also warned it would not be liable for any consequences from non-compliance and is working with security agencies to enforce the directive.

Some hostel residents, however, denied wrongdoing, claiming strict rules barred visitors, including male friends and even female guests.

"Whatever misconduct happened must have occurred outside," one student said.

Another added that the shutdown may be more related to poor amenities than moral issues.

The hostels reportedly accommodate about 500 female students, many from outside Kano. Some students confirmed plans are underway to relocate them to newly built hostels closer to campus, one of which is named after a late student.

MAAUN does not yet have on-campus hostels and relies on partnerships with private developers for student housing.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.