Nigeria: EFCC to Grill Tompolo Over Alleged Naira Abuse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday expressed willingness to quiz a former Niger-Delta militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, over alleged naira abuse.

This is just as the anti-graft agency had not provided update on Wahab and Raheem Okoya, the two children of the influential billionaire businessman, Razaq Okoya, after they were invited for questioning in January over the same alleged naira abuse.

Daily Trust reports that the EFCC had previously taken action against public figures over similar infractions.

Specifically, the popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, and a comedian, Ayo Makun, were invited for questioning over allegations related to currency spraying at a social event.

Also, in the past, popular Lagos socialite Emeka Okonkwo (aka E-Money) was arrested for allegedly abusing the naira and defacing foreign currencies by spraying US dollars.

Confirming its readiness to grill Tompolo via a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, the anti-graft agency reiterated that no one is above the law.

"Nobody is above the law. Tompolo will have questions to answer!" the post read, accompanied by a picture showing the alleged abuse of the naira.

Checks showed that the controversy arose from a viral video shared on X.com on Sunday by user Harrison A, who tweets as #harreceipts. The caption read, "EFCC, see Tompolo and the Naira o."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The video, reportedly taken during Tompolo's 54th birthday celebration in April, shows him dancing while a man sprays N1,000 notes in front of him.

The footage triggered a wave of criticism and calls for action on social media, with users accusing the EFCC of selective enforcement.

Najeeb Bello, tweeting as #NejeebBello, wrote: "Once e reach their Oga and him friends, 'Eee Eff See See' go turn 'Eee Eff Blind Blind'. No be just Tompolo, but what of these Folawiyo Eleganza sons wey record and publish videos of themselves dey abuse Naira?"

Another user, #OurFavOnlineDoc, added: "Here is Tompolo mutilating the Naira. I know the eyes of that your eagle will suddenly go blind, but I am bringing this to your attention publicly so the whole world will see you are a shameless agency with double standards."

Similarly, Meek Raphael, tweeting as #MeekRapheal, commented: "Okoya's son is still walking freely and you expect them to go for Tompolo? Their laws are only effective when the offender is not from the rich class. Same with every security agency in Nigeria -- none is truly for the masses."