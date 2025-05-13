Malawi: Chakwera Applauds Mchinji for Massive Voter Turnout, Vows Timely Farm Input Support

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has hailed the people of Mchinji for turning out in impressive numbers to register for the upcoming 2025 tripartite elections, describing their civic enthusiasm as a powerful show of democratic responsibility.

Speaking at a vibrant development rally held at Nkhwazi School Ground on Monday, Chakwera praised the district's voter registration response and urged all eligible citizens to follow through by casting their votes when the time comes. "Your vote is your voice. Let no one silence it," he said.

On agriculture, President Chakwera reaffirmed his administration's commitment to ensuring timely delivery of farm inputs, warning that his government will not tolerate any attempts to derail such crucial programs.

"We will not allow anyone to sabotage our efforts. Some people feel threatened when they see us buying fertilizer directly from manufacturers--because they benefit from corruption. But we are here to serve Malawians, not middlemen," Chakwera declared.

Touching on education, the President pledged continued investment in building classroom blocks across the country to improve the learning environment for both teachers and students. He also took a firm stand against unscrupulous vendors who exploit farmers by buying produce at unreasonably low prices. "This practice fuels hunger and undermines our food security--it's unacceptable and goes against everything this government stands for," he said.

Other speakers at the event included Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda, Senior Chief Mavwere, Agnes Mkusankhoma, and several community leaders who echoed support for government development efforts.