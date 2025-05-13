Africa: Open Skies Will Unlock Africa's Aviation Potential

13 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
editorial

Africa's aviation sector stands at a pivotal crossroads. While innovation and investment are vital, the true catalyst for transformative growth lies in the liberalisation of our skies. The persistent reality that an African traveler often must transit through Europe to reach another African nation is not just inconvenient--it is a stark indicator of systemic inefficiencies that hinder our continent's progress.

The Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), launched in 2018, was envisioned as a solution to these challenges, aiming to create a unified air transport market across Africa. Despite 37 countries committing to this initiative, implementation has been sluggish, mainly impeded by protectionist policies and national interests.

This inertia perpetuates high travel costs, limited connectivity, and reliance on non-African hubs, thereby stifling intra-continental trade and integration and making doing business even more costly.

The economic implications are profound. Africa, which is home to approximately 18% of the global population, accounts for a mere 2% of global air traffic. This underrepresentation is not due to lack of demand but rather to prohibitive bilateral agreements and inadequate infrastructure that inflate costs and reduce accessibility.

Moreover, the current state of affairs undermines the objectives and spirit of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to enhance intra-African trade. Efficient air connectivity is indispensable for the movement of goods, services, and people. Without it, the vision of a cohesive and prosperous African market remains elusive.

To rectify this, African nations must prioritize the full implementation of SAATM. This entails not only policy alignment but also substantial investment in aviation infrastructure and regulatory frameworks that encourage competition and efficiency. Additionally, simplifying visa regimes and reducing bureaucratic hurdles will facilitate smoother cross-border movement, fostering economic and cultural exchanges.

The path forward requires collective resolve. By embracing open skies, Africa can unlock its aviation potential, catalyze economic growth, and affirm its place in the global arena. The time for action is now; our continent's future cannot afford further delay

