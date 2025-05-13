Africa: Drinking Rosemary, Cinnamon and Turmeric Tea Won't Lower Blood Sugar - See a Doctor Instead

Drinking rosemary, cinnamon and turmeric tea won't lower blood sugar - see a doctor instead

IN SHORT: Facebook pages claim that drinking a mixture of these three ingredients can lower blood sugar. But it's best to see a doctor as high blood sugar can have serious consequences and requires proper medical attention.

"HOME REMEDY TO LOWER BLOOD SUGAR," starts a post on Facebook.

The post instructs users to boil rosemary, cinnamon and chopped or powdered turmeric in water, strain the mixture and drink.

"Drink one cup of this remedy every morning on an empty stomach for 10 days," it says.

This post and others like it claim this mixture can treat high blood sugar "without relying on medication".

But could this drink lower blood sugar levels? Our previous fact-checks have the answers.

What is high blood sugar?

The human body uses glucose, a type of sugar, as its primary source of energy. A balanced glucose level is important for staying healthy. However, when there is too much of it in a person's blood, a condition called hyperglycemia arises.

This condition often presents itself in people who have diabetes. When you have diabetes, your body struggles to produce or use insulin, a hormone that ensures that sugar in the blood is converted into energy for the body's cells.

However, hyperglycemia can also affect non-diabetic people. This is also caused by a lack of insulin, which can result from eating a diet high in carbohydrates, processed foods and saturated fats, not getting enough exercise, or changes in medication or your body's hormones.

Symptoms include increased thirst, tiredness, recurring infections (such as urinary tract infections) and a dry mouth.

How is hyperglycemia treated?

The UK's National Health Service recommends the following as treatment for non-diabetic hyperglycemia: limiting sugary or starchy food; exercising regularly; finding ways to manage stress; maintaining a healthy weight; and contacting a medical practitioner, in case you require medication.

People who have diabetes are often prescribed medical insulin or other medications to help control blood sugar levels. But could one specific drink be enough to treat this condition?

Can home remedies treat hyperglycemia?

Although research on the combination of these specific ingredients is limited, researchers have looked into the effect of each ingredient on blood sugar.

Turmeric

Curcumin is a chemical found in turmeric. It has anti-inflammatory properties and may affect oxidative stress, a process in the body that causes damage to cells and tissues, and may play a role in the development of some chronic diseases.

Researchers have identified a link between oxidative stress and diabetes. A 2011 literature review found that oxidative stress has been linked to problems with using insulin.

A 2021 review of clinical trials on curcumin's effects on blood sugar found that it reduced blood sugar levels. But the review also said human testing was limited and that more clinical studies were needed.

Rosemary

A 2017 review of studies on some rosemary extracts' ability to lower blood sugar found that in vitro tests successfully created similar effects to insulin.

The results of a 2018 study identified potential protective effects of two ingredients in rosemary for diabetes symptoms in rats.

But it is unclear whether these results translate to humans. As the 2017 review stated, large trials still need to be conducted on human participants.

Cinnamon

There is some research on cinnamon's effects on human participants. A 2016 study and review of multiple studies found that cinnamon might help lower blood sugar levels.

A 2025 analysis of 924 randomised, controlled trials found that, among other benefits, cinnamon lowered blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. However, the final analysis report only included 24 trials.

One literature review showed that this spice may help contribute to patients' general well-being, but it cannot replace medication.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Consulting healthcare practitioners is critical

While some findings for these ingredients individually are promising, it is not clear whether, and in what dosage, the combination would be effective for treating hyperglycemia.

Africa Check has often warned about remedies that claim to replace medical treatment for serious illnesses. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional about the benefits and risks of supplements before taking them, because "many supplements contain ingredients that can have strong effects in the body".

We asked Dr Alaric Prins, an enzymology researcher at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology's Applied Microbial and Health Biotechnology Institute, about using home remedies to treat serious illnesses. He said: "Like all medications, natural or alternative medicines should be taken with great care and under medical supervision." That's because they could interfere with other medications that a person is already taking.

He also said that these home remedies were not a substitute for medical treatment.