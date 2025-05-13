Kenya: Opposition Slams 'Ruto-Raila IEBC Nominees' As Plot to Rig 2027 Polls

Nairobi — Opposition Leaders on Tuesday branded the newly appointed Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) team a "State House project" designed to rig the 2027 General Election in favour of President William Ruto.

In a statement, the leaders accused President Ruto of orchestrating a partisan recruitment process and co-opting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in what they claim is an elaborate scheme to manipulate the next polls.

"What we feared has now come to pass. Ruto has handpicked a commission tailored to secure his re-election. This is not an IEBC for the people, it's a rigging machine," read the statement signed by top opposition figures including Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Rigathi Gachagua, Eugene Wamalwa, Justin Muturi, Fred Matiang'i, and others.

They claimed the selection panel was heavily biased and influenced by State House operatives.

They flagged the nomination of Hassan Noor, allegedly linked to Junet Mohamed, as evidence of political manipulation.

"The chairperson nominee, Erastus Edung, is a known Ruto loyalist, while panel member Dr. Adams Oloo also serves as the President's communications advisor a blatant conflict of interest," the statement added.

The leaders announced plans to form a parallel electoral body, the People's IEBC, described as a citizen-led watchdog that will "mirror the official commission" and enforce accountability based on Article 10 of the Constitution, which outlines national values and principles of governance.

They also demanded the immediate publication of the Selection Panel's exit report and full Hansard records detailing the recruitment criteria.

"To the people of Kenya: remain vigilant. Ruto's desperation to cling to power must and will be stopped," the opposition warned, calling on citizens to defend the right to free and fair elections.

The leaders also took direct aim at Raila, accusing him of betraying the opposition's reform agenda by aligning with President Ruto in what they termed a "broad-based brotherhood" that seeks to control the 2027 polls through an illegitimate electoral body.

The IEBC has been in limbo since January 2023 following the resignation of all commissioners after months of political pressure and fallout from the disputed 2022 election.

The National Assembly has initiated the vetting process for the seven nominees following confirmation by Speaker Moses Wetang'ula on Monday that the House had received the President's communication.

The nominees will undergo a vetting process by the House Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), which will conduct public hearings and assess the suitability of each candidate.

Members of the public have also been invited to submit written memoranda on the suitability or otherwise of the nominees, as provided under the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approvals) Act.

JLAC's vetting process will culminate in a report recommending the approval or rejection of the nominees, which will then be debated by the full House.

If approved by the House, the nominees will be formally appointed and sworn in by the President, completing the IEBC's reconstitution.