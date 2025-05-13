Nigeria: Senator Donates N10m to Families of Slain Vigilantes, Seeks Support for Security Agents

13 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

In less than a week, the bandits have killed 21 locals in Alkaleri LGA, forcing hundreds to flee their homes.

Shehu Buba, the senator representing Bauchi South District, has called on the residents of Mansur in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the North-eastern state to support security agents in the fight against rural banditry.

Mr Buba also donated N10 million to the families of 19 vigilante members killed in an attack on the community.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the slain vigilantes were ambushed during a routine patrol around Mansur, Digare and Yalo farming communities. These communities are near the Dajin Madam forest and some unprotected parts of Yankari Game Reserve, where bandits take cover.

In less than a week, the bandits have killed 21 locals in Alkaleri LGA, forcing hundreds to flee their homes.

Alkaleri is the hometown of the state governor, Bala Mohammed. Many districts in the LGA have witnessed violent attacks, including alleged extrajudicial killings by members of a Taraba State-based mercenary vigilante group led by one Babangida, according to sources who spoke to our reporters during a visit to the area in 2023.

The police had earlier, in a statement, said they had deployed personnel to check the marauding terrorists in the Gwana District. The police spokesperson in the state, Ahmed Wakil, said the police were patrolling Duguri, Mansur, and the Dajin Madam forest bordering Bauchi and Plateau states.

Alkaleri LGA shares boundaries with Gombe, Taraba, and the Plateau states. The boundary areas are rugged terrains with rocky hills that the criminals use as hideouts to carry out attacks.

Senator condemns killings, encourages community support for security agents

During his visit to the terrorised area on 10 May, Mr Buba condemned the killings, describing them as "inhuman and repugnant to natural justice, good conscience, and the laws of our maker."

Accompanied by supporters, he met with grieving families and community members to offer his condolences.

Mr Buba, who also chairs the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, pledged to work closely with the security agencies to ensure justice is served and prevent further acts of terror.

The senator, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), also emphasised that addressing insecurity must transcend political affiliations. He stated his readiness to collaborate with the state government, run by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC-led Federal Government, regardless of "party differences."

"I urge residents to support security agencies with useful information to help bring the perpetrators to justice," Mr Buba said, urging cooperation with the police, army, State Security Services, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

As part of his support, Mr Buba donated N10 million to the families of the slain vigilante members, and said prayers for the repose of their souls and strength for the community to bear the loss.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.