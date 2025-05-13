Nigeria: Senator Donates N10m to Families of Slain Vigilantes, Seeks Support for Security Agents

In less than a week, the bandits have killed 21 locals in Alkaleri LGA, forcing hundreds to flee their homes.

Shehu Buba, the senator representing Bauchi South District, has called on the residents of Mansur in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the North-eastern state to support security agents in the fight against rural banditry.

Mr Buba also donated N10 million to the families of 19 vigilante members killed in an attack on the community.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the slain vigilantes were ambushed during a routine patrol around Mansur, Digare and Yalo farming communities. These communities are near the Dajin Madam forest and some unprotected parts of Yankari Game Reserve, where bandits take cover.

Alkaleri is the hometown of the state governor, Bala Mohammed. Many districts in the LGA have witnessed violent attacks, including alleged extrajudicial killings by members of a Taraba State-based mercenary vigilante group led by one Babangida, according to sources who spoke to our reporters during a visit to the area in 2023.

The police had earlier, in a statement, said they had deployed personnel to check the marauding terrorists in the Gwana District. The police spokesperson in the state, Ahmed Wakil, said the police were patrolling Duguri, Mansur, and the Dajin Madam forest bordering Bauchi and Plateau states.

Alkaleri LGA shares boundaries with Gombe, Taraba, and the Plateau states. The boundary areas are rugged terrains with rocky hills that the criminals use as hideouts to carry out attacks.

Senator condemns killings, encourages community support for security agents

During his visit to the terrorised area on 10 May, Mr Buba condemned the killings, describing them as "inhuman and repugnant to natural justice, good conscience, and the laws of our maker."

Accompanied by supporters, he met with grieving families and community members to offer his condolences.

Mr Buba, who also chairs the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, pledged to work closely with the security agencies to ensure justice is served and prevent further acts of terror.

The senator, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), also emphasised that addressing insecurity must transcend political affiliations. He stated his readiness to collaborate with the state government, run by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC-led Federal Government, regardless of "party differences."

"I urge residents to support security agencies with useful information to help bring the perpetrators to justice," Mr Buba said, urging cooperation with the police, army, State Security Services, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

As part of his support, Mr Buba donated N10 million to the families of the slain vigilante members, and said prayers for the repose of their souls and strength for the community to bear the loss.